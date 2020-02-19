Authorities arrested a former ranking leader of the New People’s Army (NPA) in Angeles City, Pampanga early Tuesday morning.

In a report, Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson Police Brigadier General Bernard Banac said arrested was Rodolfo Salas, 72, also known as Commander Bilog.

Banac said operatives from Central Luzon police served the warrant of arrest for murder against Salas.

“It was served in front of his partner and some barangay officials, he said.

The warrant of arrest was issued by Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 32 Presiding Judge Thelma Bunyi-Medina last August 28, 2019, and was connected to 2006 case of discovery of a mass grave in Inopacan, Leyte which contained bones of supposed victims of the purging by communist rebels in the 1980s.

Confiscated from Salas were one pistol, different ammunition and two magazine.

Salas is detained at the Central Luzon regional headquarters while a complaint for violation of possession of illegal firearms are being prepared against him. Ella Dionisio/DMS