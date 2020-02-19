Malacanang expressed support on Tuesday on the move of Solicitor General Jose Calida to ask the Supreme Court to issue a gag order on the quo warranto petition that he filed against ABS-CBN.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo agreed with Calida that the issue against the television network has become "emotional."

"It's much to do about nothing, it's not about press freedom. The President (Rodrigo Duterte) has nothing to do with the petition, again we will repeat. Solicitor General Calida is just doing his job and Congress has the exclusive authority to grant or renew licenses," he said.

Panelo, also the chief presidential legal counsel, said if the parties would continue to talk about the merits of the case, it would become "sub judice."

Asked if other government officials could be covered by the gag order, he said, "In so far as it doesn't go to the merits of the case, they can speak about the case. Like for instance, if they are asked, why are you filing this case? They can articulate on their grounds, that would not be violating the gag rule."

But he acknowledged that members of Congress could not be gagged.

"Members of Congress, if they are doing their duty, I don’t think they can be stopped from asking questions relative to the matter. Perhaps the resource persons can be covered, but not members of Congress," he said.

Panelo reiterated that Duterte's utterances on his personal displeasure with ABS-CBN and his statement that he would see to it that the network would be shut down "should not be taken literally."

"What he meant is he will not allow ABS-CBN to be committing fraud against those who contracted them to air campaign commercials. That’s what he meant," he said.

"If ABS-CBN has committed a criminal act, then the President will exercise his right and pursue a case against it before the courts; but he will not use his office to stop ABS-CBN from continuing with its service, that’s for Congress to decide, not for him," the spokesman added.

ABS-CBN franchise will expire on March 30, 2020. Celerina Monte/DMS