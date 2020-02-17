Four high-ranking members of the New People’s Army (NPA) were killed in separate operations in North Cotabato and Ilocos Sur.

Lt. Col. Ezra Balagtey, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Eastern Mindanao Command, identified the fatality as Juanita Gore Tacadao alias Maring who wass the regional head, logistics and finance head of NPA’s Far South Mindanao.

Balagtey said Tacadao’s security fired at the inter-agency team from 39th Infantry Battalion and Makilala Police Station when they were about to serve two warrants of arrest for murder and robbery with violence against intimidation of person against her at their hideout located at Brgy. Malabuan, Makilala, North Cotabato last Friday afternoon.

The five-minute firefight resulted to her death while her security scampered to an unknown direction leaving her dead body.

Recovered were one M14 rifle, one caliber .38 pistols, one International Humanitarian Law banned landmine, two blasting caps, and a detonating cord.

“Alias Maring's neutralization came after the community provided the information on their whereabouts,” Balagtey said.

Patrolling troops also discovered her group’s other hideout in Sitio Blazan, Malawanit, Magsaysay in Davao Del Sur in the same day and recovered one M16 Rifle, one home made 12 gauge shot gun, one hand grenade, 40mm ammunition, food supplies, personal belongings and subversive documents.

Meanwhile, troops from 81st Infantry (Spartan) Battalion, together with Sta. Lucia Municipal Police Station, were conducting inspection at Barangay Namatican, Sta. Lucia, Ilocos Sur last Thrusday evening when a firefight ensued with an armed group.

The clash resulted in the death of alias Guyo, identified as the secretary of NPA’s Komiteng Larangang Gerilya (KLG) South Ilocos Sur (SIS); alias Unor, the deputy secretary; and, alias Ricky, who was the political officer and guide of KLG SIS.

Recovered from the scene of encounter were two caliber .45 pistols and one fragmentation grenade.

According to Major General Lenard Agustin, Commander of the Army’s 7th Infantry “Kaugnay” Division (7ID), this was the break they have been waiting for as KLG SIS is one of the strongest NPA units in Ilocos region which has been causing terror in the area for decades.

“This is the break that we have been waiting for. This is the result of the hard work of our troops who exhorted all legal means to curb local terrorism in Ilocos Sur, along with the people who trusted us; and of the police of course, who have been steadily working with us to bring about peace in the Region,” Agustin said. Ella Dionisio/DMS