President Rodrigo Duterte said he will take his final flight as the president of the Philippines at Sangley Airport as he led its inauguration last Saturday.

The P486-million Sangley Airport Development Project (SADP) is one of the key projects of the Duterte administration’s “Build Build Build Program,” and is aimed at helping easing the Ninoy Aquino International Airport’s (NAIA) air traffic congestion.

“I’m just two years away and I will go home and pack up and use the flight from my ? last flight, as long as it will not go down there in the sea,” Duterte said.

“I will take my last flight as President to Davao. I will use this airport,” he added.

According to the Department of Transportation (DOTr), the SADP was originally targeted for completion in March 2020.

“However, when President Rodrigo Roa Duterte made the directive to expedite the airport’s construction on June 12, 2019, everything ran on a much faster pace. In order to meet the deadline set by the President, Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Arthur Tugade ordered 24/7 construction and the addition of manpower and equipment,” it said in a statement.

Duterte also led the presentation of the 1,500-hectare Sangley Point International Airport (SPIA) Project master plan.

Last year, transportation officials said the Sangley airport will feature four runways and a terminal that can accommodate over 100 million passengers annually.

The airport was previously known as the Major Danilo Atienza Air Base (MDAAB) used by the Philippine Air Force (PAF).

Duterte said they found Sangley as useful in solving flight congestion at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

He also lauded Tugade for his efforts to complete the Sangley Airport Development Project describing him as “competent and bright”.

“Look what a 700-million (peso) can do in the hands of a competent, a bright (person),” Duterte said.

The facility, which is 100-percent operational, is being utilized for general aviation operations. Proponents said the newly built facility can now cater to the needs of turbo-prop aircraft engaged in commercial cargo operations that can run from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm.

Under the project, a new terminal building was constructed to accommodate 160 passengers. The terminal building is equipped with flight information display system (FIDS), closed circuit television (CCTV), x-ray, and baggage handling and weight conveyor.

The airport’s runway was also upgraded and it is now equipped with precision approach path indicator (PAPI) lights and air ground lighting system.

This year, the DOTr allocated P500 million to improve the airport’s drainage system to prevent flooding.

News report said the Cavite government has formally awarded the initial phase of SPIA project to Filipino-Chinese consortium of MacroAsia Corp. and China Communications Co. Ltd. (CCCC).

Once the joint venture deal is signed, MarcoAsia and CCCC will allot between a year and 18 months to lead the completion of the detailed engineering design and financial closing amounting to P308.5 billion. Ella Dionisio/DMS