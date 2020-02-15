The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Friday said the statement of Malacanang that President Rodrigo Duterte believes Police Lieutenant Colonel Jovie Espenido is “clean” will not have any effect on the adjudication process of its National Adjudication Board.

“No effect at all. This is because the probe is impartial and everyone is accorded with presumption of innocence,” said Police Brigadier General Bernard Banac, PNP spokesperson, in a statement.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said Espenido continues to enjoy Duterte’s trust and confidence.

“PRRD ( President Rodrigo Roa Duterte) believes that the reports of his alleged involvement in prohibited drugs are untrue,” Panelo said.

Even after Interior Secretary Eduardo Ano confirmed the inclusion of Espenido, Banac said Gamboa will keep his promise to not divulge names of the 357 cops relieved for their inclusion on Duterte’s drug list.

Banac assured the public there will be no “whitewash’ in the adjudication process despite not naming the involved cops.

“We saw that President Duterte trusted General Gamboa to do this so that us, here in PNP we will be able to clean our ranks… the trust given by the president to the PNP will not be go to waste,” he said in an interview with reporters earlier.

“Let’s give Gen. Gamboa a chance to keep his promise in making the adjudication process a confidential for now,” he added.

Banac said they are checking all the accomplishments of the 357 relieved cops.

“That’s why our treatment will not be biased… and all are being considered presume innocent until the adjudication process are finish,” he said.

The adjudication process by the PNP’s National Adjudication Board started last Thursday and expected to be finished in a month. Ella Dionsio/DMS