Eight Japanese allegedly involved in voice phishing, telecom fraud and extortion were arrested by the Bureau of Immigration in an operation last Tuesday.

Immigration spokesperson Dana Krizzia Sandoval said a joint operation was conducted with the National Bureau of Investigation Laguna District Office (NBI-LAGDO) around 8am to 1pm at a resort in Sitio Lilian, Famy, Laguna.

The BI's Fugitive Search Unit (FSU) Chief Bobby Raquepo said the arrested male suspects were subject of an investigation and case buildup by NBI- LAGDO.

Operatives confiscated phones and scripts, which they use in duping their victims.

According to reports, the suspects were involved in a scam targeting retired Japanese senior citizens.

Raquepo said the syndicate has reportedly scammed millions of pesos in their scheme that have been operating for at least three years.

Asked if this is the same group as the 36 arrested in Makati City last year, the FSU chief said they are “still investigating”.

The arrested Japanese are detained at the BI Warden Facility in Bicutan, Taguig pending their deportation. Ella Dionisio/DMS