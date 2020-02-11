President Rodrigo Duterte said on Monday US President Donald Trump was trying to save the Visiting Forces Agreement with the Philippines.

Duterte disclosed this in a speech before the local government officials in Pasay City.

"I will make it public. I am a public official. Trump and the other (people) are trying to save the Visiting Forces Agreement," he said.

But the President said he rejected it.

"One is that the Americans are disrespectful. Really disrespectful. You CIA (Central Intelligence Agency) who are listening right now or Amboy. Son of a b**** you are disrespectful. Imagine demanding the release of (Senator Leila) De Lima under the threat that we will not receive the aid and there is a caveat of all the persons who have hand in the imprisonment of De Lima will not be allowed to go to the United States," Duterte said.

The US Senate worked hard to include in the Budget Law a provision that bars Filipino government officials who are involved in human rights abuses and the continued detention of De Lima, a staunch critic of Duterte.

Duterte decided to terminate the VFA after US canceled the visa of Senator Ronald dela Rosa, Duterte's top cop from 2016 until his retirement in 2018 and responsible in implementing the government's all-out war against illegal drugs.

Duterte slammed US for insulting the Philippine sovereignty.

"Borderline the thrashing of our sovereignty...someone has to remind them," he said.

He said the issue of VFA is also geopolitical and territorial.

Duterte said in the case of China, "they do not mean harm if we do not also do something that is harmful to them."

He said it would be a "bullshit" if China would fight with the Philippines.

"We will be hit because the arms are here and I really do not know. There's no accounting if there are already nuclear arms inside the Philippine brought in by the Americans," he said.

He noted reports that the Philippine Navy was able to detect US submarine sailing underwater of Palawan even if there is no permit. Celerina Monte/DMS