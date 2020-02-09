The Philippine National Police (PNP) said 357 police officers, the highest-ranked of whom is a brigadier general, are under investigation for alleged involvement in the illegal drug trade.

PNP chief General Archie Francisco Gamboa said the 357 police officers, who were included in the list of police suspected of being linked to illegal drugs will undergo several validation and adjudication processes starting Monday.

Gamboa said once the PNP makes a final list, it will be sent to President Rodrigo Duterte for the approval.

"We ourselves are going to process them, adjudicate and validate the information that they are involved," Gamboa said in an interview over CNN Philippines on Saturday.

"Hopefully those who are innocent may clear their names but those who are not will face the full force of the law," he added.

Gamboa explained that it will not disclose any more information regarding police officers who are under probe.

"I would like to protect also the identity because as of yet they are still presumed innocent," he said. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS