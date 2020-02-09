The Philippines donated basic emergency and food items, including sanitation products for the people of Hubei Province Saturday.

At a ceremonial turnover in Clark Development Corp., Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Civilian Security and Consular Concerns Brigido Dulay turned over the donation to Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian, on behalf of the Philippine government.

The goods, to be turned over to Hubei provincial authorities for local distribution, are being flown into Wuhan with the DFA-DOH Health Emergency Response Team departing Saturday night to repatriate Filipinos from the province.

"This modest assistance is also our affirmation of the abiding friendship and legacy of mutual aid that has been the hallmark of Philippine-Chinese ties over the years. It is the 'goose feather from a thousand Ii away,' the 'small gift that conveys affection' that ancient Chinese have spoken of with regard to sincere tokens of lasting amity," Dulay said in his turnover remarks.

Huang expressed the gratitude and appreciation of the Chinese government for the gesture of the Philippine government and Filipino people.

"On behalf of the government and people of China, I would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the people of the Philippines and the donors who have made this possible," Huang remarked.

Mutual assistance and cooperation in times of emergencies and natural calamities have characterized Philippine-China relations over the years.

Since the outbreak of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus Acute Respiratory Disease (2019-nCoV ARD), the two countries have worked closely toward securing the safety of Filipino nationals in affected areas.

With the cooperation of the Chinese government, the Philippine government, through the DFA, will repatriate a total of 56 persons, including four infants, from Wuhan City. DMS