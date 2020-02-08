President Rodrigo Duterte has personally extended his condolences to the family of "healing priest" Fr. Fernando Suarez who passed away on Tuesday.

In a statement, Malacanang said that Duterte paid his last respects on Friday morning to Suarez whose remains lie at Heritage Park in Taguig City.

The Palace said the President believed in the priest's healing ministry as he personally witnessed Suarez's healing prowess once in Davao City.

Duterte, together with Senator Christopher "Bong" Go and Davao del Norte 2nd District Representative Antonio "Tonyboy" Floirendo Jr., considers Suarez a friend.

Suarez, 52, died on Tuesday after he collapsed due to a heart attack while playing tennis at Ayala Alabang Clubhouse.

The Palace statement noted that Suarez, who hailed from Taal, Batangas, is known for founding the Missionaries of Mary Mother of the Poor Congregation that has branches in Batangas, Cebu, and Davao del Norte.

The late priest's remains would be brought to Batangas and would be interred there on February 15. Celerina Monte/DMS