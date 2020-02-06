A Filipino is among 10 persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus on a cruise ship docked off the port of Yokohama and under quarantine by the Japanese government, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Wednesday.

The Diamond Princess cruise ship was quarantined when one of the passengers tested positive for the novel corona virus.

Since then, ten persons onboard the cruise ship, including one Filipino, have tested positive for the virus and will be transferred to a healthcare facility.

The other passengers have been asked to remain onboard the ship for the required 14-day quarantine period.

There are 538 Filipinos onboard the ship.

The Philippine Embassy in Tokyo is monitoring the welfare of Filipinos onboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

The Embassy is in constant communication with the remaining Filipinos onboard and is coordinating with Japanese authorities to provide them all possible assistance. DMS