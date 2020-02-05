The Philippine National Police- Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group (PNP-IMEG) on Tuesday said 30 police personnel were found violating traffic laws and Anti-Carnapping Act.

Police Captain Mae Ann Cunanan, IMEG spokesperson, said in a statement they conducted simultaneous law enforcement operations against PNP personnel last February 3 together with PNP-Highway Patrol Group (HPG).

A total of 6, 126 vehicles were checked and inspected in National Capital Region Police Office, Southern Police District, Calabarzon police, Cavite Police Provincial Office, Pampanga, Angeles City Police, Central Visayas police, Zamboanga police, Northern Mindanao police, Davao police, Caraga police, and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao

Of the total number of vehicles and motorcycles inspected, 133 were apprehended for violations.

Based on IMEG data, 101 vehicles with violations were owned by civilians, one Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) personnel, one jail officer, and 30 officers with major as the highest rank.

Most violations were expired registrations and no having driver's license.

"All violators including civilians and other law enforcement counterparts were issued Temporary Operator’s Permit (TOP) by HPG personnel," Cunanan said.

"PNP personnel in addition to TOP will be administratively charged depending on the gravity of the offense," she added.

In a press briefing earlier, Police Major General Debold Sinas, NCRPO chief, said three out of 10 violators found in the second round of their Oplan Viserion were cops.

Sinas said these three cops will be included in the 93 cops who were earlier found violating last January 21.

“We will also file an administrative case against them,” he said.

Sinas said violations decreased compared to the 198 last inspection.

“This will be continuous and no let up. Once we initiate lockdown, it’s really lockdown. We are happy that the number decreased,” Sinas said.

Oplan Viserion is NCRPO’s Internal Cleansing Program in verifying the alleged Illegal use of recovered and carnapped vehicles and motorcycles by police personnel. Ella Dionisio/DMS