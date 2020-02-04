The Manila City government on Monday commemorated the 75th anniversary of the battle and liberation of the nation's capital during World War II.

Manila City Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso and Vice Mayor Maria Sheilah "Honey" Lacuna-Pangan led the ceremony.

They were joined by Jose Miguel Cabarrus, president of MEMORARE-Manila 1945 Foundation Inc. as well as ambassadors from Canada, United States of America, United Mexican States, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Australia, People's Republic of China and Japan.

Domagoso recalled the war's painful aftermath and how it both devastated and liberated Manila.

"There is no way but to go up. From the ravages of war, this city rose up and had shown the world what resiliency means," he said.

Domagoso also emphasized the essence of commemorating those who have bravely served for our freedom and how their sacrifices should be honored with peace and solidarity.

"We do not forget, we forgave because that is what God asks us to do. I hope when the time comes, our history will teach us to decide and to do better," he said.

Domagoso called for peace and advocated towards a united and benevolent city.

"Let's stop the hate. Let us unite. We are Manilans," Domagoso said. DMS