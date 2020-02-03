Three alleged members of New People's Army (NPA) were killed in an encounter with government forces in Sultan Kudarat on Friday night.

Major Arvin Encinas, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Western Mindanao Command spokesman, said the troops of 37th Infantry Battalion clashed with more or less 25 rebels at the vicinity of Sitio Sinuksok, Barangay Bugso, Senator Ninoy Aquino, Sultan Kudarat around 8 pm.

Encinas said the government forces were conducting combat clearing operation when they encountered the members of Daguma Front, Far South Mindanao Regional Command.

He said the firefight that lasted for 30 minutes resulted in the killing of three rebels.

Encinas said the body of the rebels were recovered during the clearing operation at the ecnounter site.

The government troops also recovered one caliber 45 pistol, one ICOM radio, five sacks of rice, and one medical kit after the clash.

Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, Western Mindanao Command chief, said the government forces are continuously conducting pursuit operation against the fleeing rebels.

"Our troops continuously operate to ensure the safety and security of the people and to free the communities from threats of terrorism," he said. Robina Asido/DMS