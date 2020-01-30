The National Capital Region Police Office on Wednesday said the two Chinese who were killed in front of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) office in Taguig City last Tuesday were released from jail on the previous day.

In a press conference at the Manila Police District (MPD), Police Major General Debold Sinas, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), said Yu Cao, 40 and Wa Fan Hoi, 43 were released from the detention facility of Camp Bagong Diwa after nearly eight years for drug-related offenses.

Also killed in the incident was their Filipino company driver named as Noel Olimba while two girls, aged five and 12 were hospitalized.

Sinas said they are coordinating with the jail facility to find out what time the two Chinese were released and who freed them.

“We are doing are best to investigate the case,” he said.

Sinas said the Chinese victims were charged in 2012 by the Eastern Police District’s Drug Enforcement Unit for alleged involvement in illegal drugs.

“The case was dismissed because the apprehending officer was not able to solidify their case that created doubts that led to the dismissal of the case,” he said.

Sinas said the Taguig City Police Station requested for CCTV footage of the crime scene.

He said according to the witnesses, there were four shooters onboard motorcycles. The gunmen fled towards C6 highway.

Sinas said it is too early to say if the motive of the killing is also related to illegal drugs.

“It’s hard to conclude without the components from the investigators,” he said.

“I also directed the investigators of Taguig (police) to coordinate with the court, to get the decision so that we can understand what really happened,” he said.

Sinas said he believed the incident was planned based on the partial investigation. Ella Dionisio/DMS