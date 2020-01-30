One cop was killed while three were injured after the team of the Directorate for Integrated Police Operations in Eastern Mindanao ( DIPO-EM) was ambushed by alleged New People’s Army members on Wednesday.

Police Col. Roel Lami-ing, the Bukidnon provincial director, said Police Brigadier General Joselito Salido, DIPO-EM deputy head. survived the ambush which transpired along Km 26 road at Barangay Tikalaan-Dominorog in Talakag around 6:40 am.

Lami-ing said the vehicle where Salido was riding with another police official safely maneuvered to the safety to the Talakag Municipal Police Station. The lead vehicle where four police officers were onboard were pinned down by the alleged NPA group.

Police Corporal Rowel Sumaylo died while three other cops were injured. The wounded were brought to the hospital.

The police and military responded but Lami-ing did not say how long the encounter lasted.

In a statement, the Philippine National Police (PNP) condemned the incident.

“Such actions aptly describe President Rodrigo Duterte’s observation of the CPP-NPA that ’53 years now, they haven’t done anything but to pull the country down’”, said Police Brigadier General Bernard Banac, PNP spokesperson.

Banac said air and ground pursuit operations by military and police units in Bukidnon are underway. Ella Dionisio/DMS