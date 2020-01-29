A woman and and two others were arrested in a buy-bust operation in Taguig City on Friday that also resulted in the seizure of suspected methamphetamine hydrochloride, or shabu, worth P6,800,000.

Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Director General Aaron Aquino identified the suspects as Wilsie Paloma Pascual, alias Wil, Erwin Santos Cahanding, and Xyrus Rem dela Cruz Cabanillas, who were arrested by joint elements of PDEA Special Enforcement Service under the supervision of Director Levi Ortiz and NCR PDEA personnel in 67 P. Mariano Street, Barangay Ususan, Taguig City.

Confiscated ere one green foil pack of Chinese tea labelled Guanyinwang containing suspected shabu, weighing more or less one kilogram, with an estimated value of P6,800,000.00, and the buy-bust money.

The suspects will be charged for violating Section 5 (Sale of Dangerous Drugs), and Section 26 (Conspiracy to Sell Dangerous Drugs), Article II of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. DMS