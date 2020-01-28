The Department of Health ( DOH) has been investigating 11 individuals for possible cases of novel coronavirus in the country.

In a press briefing in Malacanang, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said the DOH has 39 nCoV-related health events in the country.

"In terms of geographic distribution of reported 2019 nCoV related health events, 13 or 33 percent are in Central Visayas; 9 or 23 percent in Western Visayas; three or 8 percent in National Capital Region; while the rest are in Regions IV-A , IV-B, X and XI. Eleven of the 39 accounts for 26 percent are considered patient under investigation or PUI," he said.

All PUIs are foreigners, such as Chinese, Brazilian, German and an American

But he said, so far there is no case of nCoV in the Philippines.

"So far, there are zero confirmed cases of nCOV in the country," Duque noted, adding that the supposed first case, a 5-year old boy in Cebu was tested negative for the disease. Celerina Monte/DMS