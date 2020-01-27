Malacañang on Sunday clarified that only the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) with the United States will be terminated while the other treaties will remain.

In a radio interview over Radyo Inquirer, Panelo said the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA), Mutual Defense Treaty and Mutual Logistics Service Agreement with Washington are not abrogated.

“He (President Rodrigo Duterte) did not mention it, that particular (VFA) is only what he said,” Panelo said.

Despite the possible termination of VFA, Panelo said the Philippine alliance with US remains.

“As I said, only VFA will be terminated, so there is nothing to speculate about our alliance with the States. It will remain, nothing will change,” he said.

Panelo, also the presidential legal counsel, said the VFA is just a privilege given to American soldiers.

“Because under the VFA, once they committed crime here, we will not have jurisdiction unless the crime is of significant importance to us. Then their vessels, armed forces can go here and they are not required to get visa and passport requirements. In other words, VFA favors Americans,” Panelo said.

“VFA refers more on the privileges granted to the American military. It does not include all other treaties which are and relative to the security of the Philippines' alliance with the United States,” he said.

Panelo also debunked speculations that the termination of VFA will only benefit other countries including China and Russia.

Former Philippine ambassador to the United States Jose Cuisia Jr., in a statement, said that ending the two-decade old deal with the US will be a big blow in the country’s terrorism campaign.

But Panelo said, “he (Cuisia) doesn't know what he is talking about”.

“Read the VFA first, that is only a privilege. Even without that, agreements with them will remain,” he said.

Panelo also said he is not sure if the decision of the President will change once the US issued Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa’s visa.

“That is only one of the reasons. We don’t know if it has an effect on his (Duterte) decision because his decision is based on the violations they committed on us, including respect. Just like VFA, you gave privilege… then you removed a visa of a senator without explanation. Isn’t it one-sided on the privilege being given?” he said.

Panelo said the termination process already started and it will take effect only after 180 days from the time the other party is notified of the desire for terminating the agreement.

“Termination is just writing a formal letter. I just don’t know if it is already sent. What (Foreign) Secretary (Teodoro) Locsin (Jr) said he will do it before he goes to States,” he said.

Last Friday, Panelo said Duterte has ordered the termination of the two-decade-old VFA with the US.

Locsin, who is the chairman of the VFA Commission, already told Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, the vice-chair, to begin the process of ending the treaty.

But Lorenzana said he will discuss first with Duterte the possible scenarios concerning the termination. Ella Dionisio/DMS