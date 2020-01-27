The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) advised on Sunday the Filipinos abroad to take necessary precautions amid the new coronavirus outbreak.

The DFA said that the government is already in touch with around 150 Filipinos in Wuhan City, the epicenter of the disease in China.

The Philippine Consulate General in Shanghai reported this, according to the DFA.

"As the city is on lockdown, the Consulate has requested Filipino community leaders to provide them assistance, especially to tourists or on short-time visit," the department said.

The DFA also urged the Filipinos abroad to follow the advice from local health authorities in their areas.

The Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong issued an advisory urging Filipinos in the territory to cooperate with Hong Kong government, as it raised its response level to the highest "Emergency Response Level," it said.

The DFA said the Filipinos who will require assistance from the Consulate may be reached through its hotline at (+852) 9155 4023.

Meanwhile, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Migrant Workers' Affairs Sarah Lou Y. Arriola is set to convene an emergency meeting on Monday, January 27, to discuss strategies to properly respond to this health emergency.

The DFA Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers' Affairs is also in close coordination with health authorities and experts as to the safest way to protect overseas Filipinos. DMS