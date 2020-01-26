Police arrested two Chinese national for allegedly mauling a security guard of the condominium they were staying Las Piñas City Friday night.

In a report Saturday, the Southern Police District (SPD) identified the arrested Chinese national as Li Feng Hau, 28 and Lem Liu, 32, both residing at Paseo Verde Condominium, Brgy Pulanglupa 1, Las Piñas City.

The suspects were arrested at the sixth floor of Paseo Verde Condominium around 11:45 pm.

According to SPD the suspects were arrested after they allegedly mauled Carlo Galaguit, 24, a security guard in Paseo Verde Condominium.

The SPD noted that the suspects were under the influence of alcohol when the incident happened.

"Suspects were brought to Station Investigation and Detective Management Section for inquest proceedings", the report said. Robina Asido/DMS