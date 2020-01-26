まにら新聞ウェブ

1月26日のまにら新聞から

Duterte hopes for stronger bond between Philippines, China

［ 180 words｜2020.1.26｜英字 ］

President Rodrigo Duterte, his Chinese New Year message, hopes for a stronger bond between the Philippines and China.

Duterte said Saturday the event signifies new beginnings and welcomes hope and prosperity for the nation.

"As we open a new page in our history, may we foster even stronger bonds of friendship with those of Chinese descent all around the world through cooperation, investments, cultural exchanges and people-to-people ties," he said in a statement.

He also wished for the Chinese-Filipino community to join socio-civic and charitable acts which may inspire poor and marginalized people.

Duterte said the country's celebration for the Chinese New Year showed that Filipinos have embraced it as one of tne nation's own reflect and the "strong and inseparable bond" between the two countries due to centuries of friendly and beneficial relations.

"Together, these small acts of kindness shall create a ripple effect that will benefit not only those belonging to your community, but also countless others, creating a much bigger wave of compassion that will eventually redound the greater good of our country," Duterte added. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS