Malacanang on Sunday said there will be no “constitutional crisis” once the Supreme Court grants the ‘quo warranto’ petition to be filed by the Solicitor General to revoke the franchise of ABS-CBN network.

“Why will there be a constitutional crisis?” Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo asked in a radio interview over DzIQ.

Panelo said the job of the Solicitor General in filing cases against those who are not following the law is different from the renewal of the franchise that will come from Congress.

This is after Senator Panfilo Lacson Jr said constitutional crisis may arise once the Supreme Court meddles while they are conducting plenary deliberation over the renewal of ABS-CBN’s franchise.

“Well, with due respect to my good friend Senator Lacson, he's not a lawyer. He should consult with his lawyers that portion because it’s the job of the SolGen to file case against those who are not abiding the law,” Panelo said.

“There is difference between the franchise that will come from them and when the franchise was violated. That’s two different things and both can independently be taken together,” he added.

According to Lacson, renewal of a network franchise lies with Congress based on the Constitution that’s why he thinks the SolGen’s move is ''duplicitous''.

“There might be a constitutional crisis. For example, the SC grants the quo warranto while the plenary deliberation on the ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal is ongoing, what will prevail there?” Lacson said in a radio interview on Saturday.

“Of course when you said SC, it becomes part of the law of the land, but we are talking about the Constitution. The SC cannot say that the Congress deliberation is unconstitutional because it’s clear in the Constitution that it our (job),” he added.

Panelo said the unpaid taxes of the network are one of government's grounds while the SolGen against for the renewal of their franchise.

ABS-CBN’s 25- year franchise is set to expire by March this year. Ella Dionisio/DMS