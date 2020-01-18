Police personnel from the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) will donate one day of their combat pay for victims of Taal Volcano eruption, according to its acting regional director.

In a press briefing Friday, Police Brigadier General Debold Sinas said this move will be in support to PNP’s officer-in-charge, Police Lieutenant General Archie Francisco Gamboa’s P10 donation drive.

“The NCRPO will donate one day combat pay. You know, all police personnel received combat pay. This is separate from our regular pay,” Sinas said.

Sinas said their combat pay is worth P3,000 per month.

“In order to collect more, we donate one day of our combat pay which cost at least P100… so we already canvassed and majority of our personnel agreed to give,” he said.

“This is donation… anyone who wants to donate will be deducted from their combat pay,” he added.

For senior police officials, Sinas said the district directors, the NCRPO command group and their staff agreed to give their one-month combat pay.

On top of that, Police Colonel Ronnie Montejo, Quezon City Police Director, said they will also donate at least P50 from their allowance from the local government.

“All our personnel voluntarily contributing P50 each of which total amounting 250, 000,” he said.

Sinas hopes to collect the entire donation by Monday or Tuesday for them to forward it to the national headquarters to help in thePNP's relief efforts.

Sinas added the affected 514 NCRPO police personnel are not obliged to donate and will be beneficiary of the P10, 000 donation of the PNP.

“And we are also assisting them… on our own we will be giving our own relief assistance to our personnel particularly those who are in evacuation centers. So all were already identified we will give them assistance,” he said.

Last January 15, the NCRPO initiated a medical mission and distributed relief goods to victims and evacuees of the Taal Volcano eruption at Paaralang Central ng North Sto Tomas (formerly General Malvar Memorial School), Sto Tomas, Batangas City in coordination with PNP’s Health Services, and doctors from the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) and Manila City Hospital, also in cooperation with the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).

Majority of the evacuees in the school were the ones rescued by the search and rescue personnel of NCRPO.

NCRPO will again conduct a medical mission and distribution of food packs on January 19 at the evacuation center in Rosario, Batangas Province.

Sinas said they remain on full alert and ready to deploy almost 2,000 personnel on standby if the Calabarzon (Cavite-Laguna-Batangas-Rizal-Quezon) police needs more men. Ella Dionisio/DMS