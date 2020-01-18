President Rodrigo Duterte is set to visit Batangas province again, particularly the areas greatly affected by the eruption of Taal Volcano.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo told reporters on Friday that Duterte will go to Batangas on Monday.

Duterte will be accompanied by department heads.

"There will be no situation briefing. He will just visit some areas, those affected areas," Panelo said, adding Duterte will also check on the evacuees

He said Duterte wants to see what elsea are needed by the displaced population.

Early this week, Duterte went to Batangas City.

He received a situation briefing and delivered a speech before the 3,500 evacuees temporarily staying in Batangas Sports Complex Gym in Batangas City.

He did not go to other evacuation centers nor in the affected towns. Celerina Monte/DMS