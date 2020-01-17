Six people died, including three minors, while six were injured after a fire hit a residential area in Tondo early Thursday morning.

According to the Manila Fire District, the fire started around 2:38 am in the residential area of Yuseco Street near Abad Santos Avenue.

The fire reached third alarm around 2:59 am before it was declared fire out around 7:14 am.

Fire Inspector John Joseph Jalique, chief arson investigator, said a mother and her children ages 8, 9 and 10 were among the fatalities while the father was one of the injured.

Investigation showed the fire started at the second floor of one of the victim’s house which was made of light materials.

Jalique said the cause of fire could be possibly “intentional” as according to people in the area the suspect is a known arsonist.

“But the motive is still negative as the suspect is still at-large,” he said.

At least 50 houses of around 100 families were affected by the blaze and damage to property was pegged at P100, 000. Ella Dionisio/DMS