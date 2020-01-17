President Rodrigo Duterte said on Thursday that outgoing Philippine Air Force chief Lieutenant General Rozzano Briguez will be the incoming head of the Philippine National Oil-Exploration Corporation (PNOC-EC).

Duterte announced this during the change of command of the PAF in Villamor Air Base in Paranaque City.

"Now as good as any other time to tell you that from here, he (Briguez) will be heading an office, a critical one...he's going to head the exploration division of the Philippine National Oil Company," he said in a speech.

He said Briguez would replace PNOC-EC President and CEO Pedro Aquino whom he fired in October last year due to alleged corruption.

Duterte earlier said he fired Aquino for preparing a contract with a Russian company even without the approval of the PNOC-EC board.

While the change of command took place on Thursday, Briguez will officially retire from the service on Friday when he reaches 56, the mandatory retirement age of men in uniform.

He will be replaced by Major General Allen Paredes. Celerina Monte/DMS