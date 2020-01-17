The Philippine government does not see the need to ask foreign assistance for the displaced families by the Taal Volcano eruption, Malacanang said on Thursday.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said the government has enough budget for areas and population affected by the volcano restiveness.

"No. As what (Defense) Secretary (Delfin) Lorenzana said, we can manage, we don't need the help of other countries right now," he said.

But Panelo added that the government would accept the assistance being offered by other countries.

According to the latest data of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, there were 15,525 families or 68,638 individuals affected by the volcano eruption in Batangas, Laguna, and Cavite.

Panelo also said the government would relocate the families living on the island where the Taal Volcano is located since it should be "no man's land."

"We will look for the place where they can be (relocated)," he said.

Panelo also said the Palace was satisfied with the performance of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology amid calsl for an investigation by the House of Representatives on the alleged failure of the agency to inform the public about Taal Volcano's imminent eruption.

He hailed Department of Science and Technology Undersecretary and Phivolcs officer-in-charge Renato Solidum Jr. for his work.

"As if you can predict when the volcano will erupt," he said when asked on the call of Cavite Rep. Elpidio Barzaga Jr. for a probe on Phivolcs and other government agencies.

However, he added it would be up to the House if it wants to push with the investigation.

"But anyway, that’s the prerogative and privilege of the legislature, to call for a hearing in aid of legislation," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS