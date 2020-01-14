Malacanang said on Monday the plan of the House of Representatives to conduct a hearing on illegal drugs with Vice President Leni Robredo as one of the resource persons would be a "waste of time."

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said the vice president has "zero credibility and competence" with respect to the government's war on drugs.

"The VP’s 18-day stint at ICAD (Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs) does not make her an expert to make an objective and credible analysis of this Administration's centerpiece program on anti-illegal narcotics," said Panelo while also saying that it would be up to Congress to invite resource persons in the hearing.

He said it is the call of the House if it feels that Robredo and her report as former co-chairperson of ICAD would enlighten them.

Robredo has expressed her readiness to face the lawmakers after Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano said the House is planning to call her to a "non-confrontational hearing" on illegal drugs.

But while the Palace respects Congress to conduct an inquiry in aid of legislation with Robredo as one of the resource persons, Panelo said the vice president's "illogical extrapolations" regarding the government data "just so she can throw dirt at the gains of this administration in combating the drug trade, which have been commended by overwhelming majority of Filipinos, are desperate and an attempt to be politically relevant."

Panelo was referring to Robredo's assessment that despite thousands of Filipinos killed and money used for the campaign against illegal drugs by the Duterte administration, only one percent of shabu supply and money from illegal drugs was seized by the government.

"What should be juxtaposed are the present achievements of the President with those, if any, of previous administrations. The latter may not even reach a significant fraction of 1%, using her untenable formula to criticize the drug war," Panelo said.

Quoting Duterte's earlier description of Robredo, Panelo said the vice president is "a colossal blunder."

"Listening to her perorations about a matter she knows nothing about will be another herculean blunder. It is a useless exercise and a waste of time," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS