The local government of Batangas declared on Monday a state of calamity in the entire province amid the eruption of Taal Volcano.

"We have declared state of calamity," Batangas Governor Hermilando Mandanas told The Daily Manila Shimbun in a text message.

He said the provincial government has P150 million budget for calamity and out this, P45 million is immediately available.

"The 30 municipalities and four cities of Batangas, the first responders have their respective calamity fund, 5 percent of regular income and 30 percent is now immediately available," Mandanas said

In an earlier radio interview, Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste said with the declaration of the state of calamity, the local government could use its quick response emergency fund amounting to about P60 million.

"We can immediately address the needs of the evacuees who lost their livelihood in the province," he said.

Leviste said the fund could be used not only in areas hardly affected by the eruption but also of places where evacuation centers have been established.

"Even the towns which are not really affected need to be augmented with funds to be used for water, food and other logistical requirements," Leviste said.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council(NDRRMC), thousands from nearby areas of the Taal Volcano in Batangas have evacuated to safer places. Celerina Monte/DMS