Amid concerns over an outbreak of corona virus in a Chinese province, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said the China Coast Guard (CCG) will undergo quarantine during their port visit in Manila next week.

“There are customs and immigration that will conduct the quarantine before they enter,” said Capt. Armand Balilo, PCG spokesman, in an interview on Saturday.

“All...ships, even the military do that,” he added.

The China Coast Guard vessel and its crew headed by CCG Director General Major General Wang Zhongcai will arrive in Pier 15, South Harbor, on Monday.

Replying in a Viber message, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said, quoting Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, the virus which originated in Wuhan city has been contained there for the past 14 days.

''According to the DOH (Department of Health), there is no health advisory restricting entry of Chinese nationals into our country as of per WHO (World Health Organization) statement,'' added Lorenzana.

Lorenzana said as part of the usual procedure for incoming vessels, the Chinese Coast Guard ship will anchor in Manila Bay for inspection by the Bureau of Customs, Bureau of immigration and Bureau of Quarantine.

On Tuesday morning, after the ship docks at Port Area, the Bureau of Quarantine will install a scanner at the disembarkation area for any of its crew coming down from the ship, added Lorenzana.

The Philippine Coast Guard is set to conduct maritime search and rescue exercise and goodwill games with their Chinese counterpart during their visit that will last until January 17. Robina Asido/DMS