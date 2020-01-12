Malacañang on Saturday expressed condolences on the passing of Oman's Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said, the Arab world's longest serving leader, Friday evening at the age of 79.

"On behalf of the Filipino nation, President Rodrigo Roa Duterte expresses his sincere condolences and offers his fervent prayers to the government and people of the Sultanate of Oman as they mourn their beloved leader," Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a statement.

Panelo described the sultan as "a man and vision and foresight" who paved way for the transformation of Oman into a stable and modern country.

The Palace also conveyed gratitude to the late sultan for extending support to Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) in Oman.

"We thank His Majesty for graciously hosting thousands of Filipinos who work and consider Oman their second home," added Panelo.

Oman declared a three day mourning period following the ruler's death. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS