President Rodrigo Duterte assured on Tuesday that the onerous provisions in the water concession agreements would surely have their "sunset."

In an interview in Malacanang, Duterte said the concerned government agencies are now drafting the deals, which Manila Water Company, Inc. and Maynilad Water Services, Inc. could accept or not.

"As sure as the sun will rise in the east every morning, the onerous provisions will have its sunset," he said.

"I said I am proposing a new contract. You accept it. And if it's to your liking, sign it. If you don't, then there is no water, I will order the military to takeover and I will nationalize the water, issue, and then I will file the corresponding charges," Duterte said.

But in case the water firms accept the government's proposal, Duterte said he could not assure that no cases could be filed against those responsible for the existing "onerous" contracts.

"Well, I cannot stop anyone, especially a Filipino and a consumer of water, to file any case to what --- damages or anything. That's the worry of the concessionaires. It's not my worry actually. I don't care. I leave it to anybody's choice to run after or not to run after (them)," he added. Celerina Monte/DMS