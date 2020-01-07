The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) rescued over 300 passengers and crew of a vessel that ran aground off the waters of Misamis Occidental on Monday morning.

In a report, the PCG said the passenger vessel “Ocean Jet 7” was on its way to Tagbilaran City from Plaridel, Misamis Occidental when it run aground along the vicinity waters off Plaridel.

"At about 1.5 kilometers from Plaridel Port, Ocean Jet 7 encountered strong winds and big waves that led to the crashing of its starboard side," the report said.

With the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) and the local government unit of Plaridel. the PCG conducted search and rescue (SAR) operation for the 271 passengers and 71 cew members onboard the vessel.

"The 288 rescued individuals were all in good condition when they were brought at Plaridel Port," the PCG said.

As of press time, PCG Station in Plaridel coordinated with PCG Station in Jimenez, Misamis Occidental for the provision of a tug boat that will tow Ocean Jet 7. Robina Asido/DMS