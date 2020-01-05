One died and 15 were hurt in a vehicular accident in Sorsogon City Friday afternoon.

An initial police report showed that around 2 pm, a passenger jeepney traversing Maharlika Highway towards Castilla went to the rightmost lane and stopped to unload passengers when it was hit by a bus - which was overtaking another vehicle.

According to authorities, the bus behind the jeepney was moving fast and was racing against two other buses.

The jeepney rotated and flipped over, causing injuries to passengers. All passengers were rushed to the hospital.

One passenger identified as Judy Napili Belmonte was declared dead on arrival.

The bus driver was placed under the custody of Sorsogon police. Authorities are conducting further investigation. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS