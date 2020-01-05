President Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday expressed his full support to the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) in achieving a peaceful nation.

"We assure that this administration will always assist the men and women of AFP as we overcome the challenges we face as a nation," Duterte said during the AFP change of command ceremony in Camp Aguinaldo.

Duterte, in his first appearance after skipping two events this week, spoke at the Tejeros Hall of Camp Aguinaldo for almost five minutes before leaving.

Duterte lauded outgoing AFP Chief of Staff General Noel Clement for his service. He said Clement inspired the troops to continue serving the country "with valor heroism and selflessness."

"Your stint will be remembered for your principled and irreproachable leadership in fighting insurgency and securing our sovereignty," added Duterte.

Duterte said he hopes the military will work with newly-appointed AFP Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Felimon Santos Jr. in combating lawlessness and terrorism.

He also hoped for the military to achieve more milestones and in protecting the freedom and democratic values of the citizens and country under the leadership of Santos.

Duterte announced his choice of Santos as AFP chief of staff on January 2. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS