Seven died in a vehicular accident along Lubao, Pampanga in the evening of the New Year , police said.

According to an initial report, a jeepney was traversing on the outer lane of Jose Abad Santos Avenue (JASA) Road in Barangay San Agustin and headed towards San Fernando when a pickup truck from the opposite side crossed the road without sufficient clearance.

The pickup truck hit the left portion of the jeepney. The passenger jeepney lost its control, swerved on the left side of the road then flipped sideward. It further collided into an incoming truck, police added.

All drivers and 22 passengers of the three vehicles sustained injuries and were rushed to the nearest hospital.

However, seven were pronounced dead on arrival.

Police will conduct a follow-up investigation.