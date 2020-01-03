President Rodrigo Duterte has chosen Eastern Mindanao Command chief Lt. Gen. Felimon Santos Jr. to be the next chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea told reporters in a text message on Thursday that Santos will replace AFP chief of staff Gen. Noel Clement who is set to retire from the service this week when he turns 56, the mandatory retirement age.

Former close aide and now Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, in a separate message, said the turnover ceremony will take place on January 4 at 4:00 pm

He said that he and Duterte will attend the event.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, in a message to the Daily Manila Shimbun, said he was informed by Duterte of Santos' appointment Thursday.

Duterte's letter said Santos will assume his post on January 5.

Santos, whose jurisdiction in Eastmincom includes Davao City, the hometown of the President, is a member of the Philippine Military Academy "Sinagtala" Class of 1986. Celerina Monte-Robina Asido/DMS