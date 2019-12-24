The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Monday clarified that no motorcycle bikers in ride-hailing services will lose their jobs amid implemented limitations under an extended pilot run operations.

In a television interview over ANC, LTFRB Technical Division Chief Joel Bolano said they are conducting studies on the operations of motorcycle taxi services in the country.

"This is just a study, just to be clear to everybody, that the motorcycle taxi is not yet considered as public utility vehicle," explained Bolano.

The inter-agency Technical Working Group (TWG) last Friday announced the extension of pilot operations for motorcycle taxis such as Angkas, JoyRide, and Move It. The decision received backlash from Angkas as the TWG imposed to decrease their bikers from 27,000 to 10,000.

Bolano said the cap in the number of riders allowed for the pilot operations will not affect the motorcycle bikers.

"Just to clarify, the Technical Working Group's decision on this cap (will not displace) 17,000 workers. In fact, we added additional 12,000 riders including Cebu. The increase in riders is for additional providers to make sure we are addressing monopoly," he said.

In a separate statement, LTFRB Board Member Antonio Gardiola added that under the allotted 39,000 cap on registered bikers, 10,000 bikers per Transport Network Company (TNC) will be allowed to operate in Metro Manila. In Cebu, there will be 3,000 for each of the three TNC will operate.

Gardiola urged Angkas to stop "deceiving" its bikers and the public.

"You are over reacting because your riders, who now have an option to choose from among two additional providers for the interest of a fair and objective study, will decrease," he said.

"Please stop deceiving your riders and their families. You are only after your business. Always put in mind that this is still a study," he added.

Angkas slammed the LTFRB for immediately approving the application of JoyRide and MoveIt to enter the pilot run.

"This is not a monopoly as we welcome competition. But not at the expense of the safety of the riding public, " said Angkas Chief Transport Advocate George Royeca.

"It took us two years to get the pilot. It took us three years to get extended of the pilot. It took (the other two motorcycle ride hailing companies) how many months? One month. Less than one month to get approval to be part of the pilot run," added Angkas head of operations David Medrana. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS