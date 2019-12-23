A tropical depression located at east of Mindanao has intensified into a tropical storm, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) on Sunday.

In its latest bulletin, Pagasa said a tropical storm with the international name Phanfone was estimated at 1,365 km east of Mindanao with maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour with gusts up to 80 km per hour.

Phanfone is moving 15 kilometers per hour northwest and expected to be at 850 km east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur by Monday morning.

Phanfone is expected to be at 80 kilometers east southeast of Roxas City, Capiz on Christmas Day.

Pagasa said the storm will be named “Ursula” once it enters the Philippine Area of Responsibility between Sunday night and Monday morning

“The tropical storm is forecast to make landfall over Eastern Visayas-Caraga area by the evening of December 24. Then, it will traverse the Visayas area. Beginning Tuesday, moderate to occasionally heavy rains may prevail over Visayas and northeastern Mindanao,” the weather bureau said. Ella Dionisio/DMS