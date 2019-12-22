President Rodrigo Duterte's approval and trust ratings have increased during the last quarter of this year, according to an independent survey firm.

The Pulse Asia survey, which was conducted from December 3-8, showed that among the top national officials, Duterte got the highest performance and trust ratings at 87 percent and 83 percent, respectively.

His latest ratings were improvement from the September survey when he received 78 percent for performance rating and 74 percent for trust rating.

Malacañang welcomed the latest results of the Pulse Asia survey.

"The Chief Executive's stratospheric approval rating is unprecedented," said Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo in a statement.

"History tells us that no President has passed the midpoint of his presidential term with such a high approval rating. It has always been a downtrend. President Duterte overcame this trajectory. The disapproval rating has been reduced to a measly 5%," he noted.

Presidential Communications Operations Office Secretary Martin Andanar said the improved approval rating of the President “is a testament to the Duterte Administration’s efficiency and commitment towards serving the Filipinos.”

“We see that our recent hosting of the 30th Southeast Asia (SEA) Games, war on illegal drugs, Dutertenomics, Build, Build, Build programs, and socio-economic reforms and policies, among others, have paved the way and yielded this positive and high approval rating from the Filipinos,” he said.

“Furthermore, our dedication towards reducing the crime rate in the country and minimizing the poverty rate to 16.6% while making sure the inflation rate is at bay have also contributed to this outstanding result,” he added.

Despite the relentless attacks and criticisms from the opposition and critics, Andanar said the Duterte administration will continue to strive to provide better services to all the Filipinos.

“We will continue to undertake necessary government programs, reforms, and actions in support of our goals as we aim for a better Philippines,” he said.

The survey also showed that the approval and trust ratings of the other top government officials went up.

In the case of Vice President Leni Robredo, her performance rating climbed to 58 percent in December from 50 percent in September while her trust rating jumped to 53 percent from 46 percent. Robina Asido/DMS