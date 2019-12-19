At least nine persons were reported dead in the 6.9 magnitude earthquake in Davao del Sur, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Wednesday.

The report shows that the fatalities and a total of 111 injured victims were recorded in Soccsksargen and Davao regions.

Within the two regions, NDRRMC recorded a total of 128 schools and 19 health facilities damaged due to the tremor.

Forty-one public facilities and 30 private structures sustained damage from the quake.

A total of 21 private structures were partially damaged while nine others were destroyed.

NDRRMC said since the earthquake hit the municipality of Matanao in Davao del Sur last Dec. 15, a total of 700 aftershocks were monitored as of Dec. 17 of which 70 were felt in the province. Robina Asido/DMS