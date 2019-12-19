One day before the Maguindanao massacre promulgation, former Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) Governor Zaldy Ampatuan is back at his detention cell in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig on Wednesday.

Ampatuan, on a wheelchair, left Makati Medical Center on wheelchair around 2 pm and arrived at Camp Bagong Diwa around 2:15 pm, according to Makati police chief Colonel Rogelio Simon.

He was confined at the hospital's intensive care unit after suffering from a cardiovascular disease last October.

Quezon City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 221 Presiding Judge Jocelyn Solis-Reyes ordered Ampatuans' immediate return as she is set to issue the verdict against the Ampatuans and 99 others who were accused in the 2009 Maguindanao massacre on December 19.

It was the Department of Justice (DOJ) who moved for Zaldy’s return to Camp Bagong Diwa saying he might think of escaping prior to the court’s announcement of its verdict.

In countering the government prosecutors’ motion, the accused insisted that his return to jail would be prejudicial to his health as according to his doctor’s latest examination, he suffered from another “acute infarct” or stroke.

But Solis-Reyes noted that based on his medical abstract or discharge summary, the former governor is stable with no more complaint of dizziness and headache.

“This being the case, the court finds that there is no longer need for accused-movant to remain in the hospital as the procedure during rehabilitation session can be done to him as an outpatient,” Solis-Reyes said in a three-page order issued last December 16.

Solis-Reyes said unless his attending physicians execute a certification that his return to the detention will endanger his life, the motion of the government prosecutors should be granted.

Former Maguindanao Governor and now Rep. Esmael “Toto” Mangudadatu hoped that 100 percent of major suspects will be convicted of multiple counts of murder over the death of 58 people, including 32 journalists.

There are 197 suspects who were initially charged for the massacre, 117 people have been arrested including prominent members of the Ampatuan clan who were pointed as the masterminds.

Seven died while in detention, including former Maguindanao Governor Andal Ampatuan Sr.

Charges against nine others have been dropped, including three who were allowed to become state witnesses while 11 are out on bail. Ella Dionisio/DMS