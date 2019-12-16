Five bus passengers died while 10 others were injured in a road accident in Pagbilao, Quezon province Saturday afternoon, according to Pagbilao Municipal Police Station.

Initial investigation disclosed that at around 4:30pm, a delivery truck being driven by Sander Soliveres accidentally collided with an incoming passenger bus at Maharlika Highway New Diversion Road, Sitio Upper in Barangay Silangang Malicboy, Pagbilao, Quezon.

The collision resulted to the death of five passengers, including a still unidentified minor.

Around 10 people were also injured while the remaining 23 passengers were unharmed.

Authorities said Soliveres, who was earlier placed under hospital arrest, is now under the police custody and will face charges of reckless imprudence resulting to multiple homicide, multiple physical injuries, and damage to property. Ella Dionisio/DMS