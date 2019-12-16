At least four people, including a six-year old child, died after a magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck Davao del Sur Sunday afternoon.

In an interview over dzBB, Engineer Luke Caduyas, head of Padada, Davao Del Sur Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO), said three people were reported killed after a three-storey commercial building collapsed in the said town.

“There are a lot of people who got trapped… the three (people) mentioned by the Bureau of Fire (BFP) were not retrieved and we can see here that they were stuck and not moving anymore,” Caduyas said.

Due to aftershocks and rains, Caduyas said it was hard for them to conduct rescue operations.

He said the collapsed concrete building was built in 1988 but despite the previous three earthquakes, it remained standing.

“But what happened is the road had cracked which is why it collapsed. Even the other building (which is) 100 meters away from here collapsed because of a crack on the road but no casualties were reported there,” he said.

Caduyas said they have started doing damage assessment to plan how they could conduct rescue operation of those possibly trapped from the collapsed building.

Meanwhile, Mayor Vincent Fernandez of Matanao, Davao Del Sur, where the epicenter of earthquake was recorded, confirmed a six-year old child died when hit by a wall that fell down due to the strong quake.

The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) declared a red alert status.

Local disaster management councils said many victims were brought to various hospitals after they fainted and sustained minor injuries due to the powerful tremor.

According to Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS), the magnitude 6.9 earthquake rocked Matanao, Davao del Sur at around 2:11 pm.

Intensity VII were felt at Matanao, Magsaysay, Bansalan and Hagonoy in Davao Del Sur; and Digos City while Intensity VI were felt at Padada, Sta. Maria, Sulop, Kiblawan and Malalag, also in Davao del Sur; Kidapawan City; General Santos City; Malungon in Sarangani; and Columbio in Sultan Kudarat.

Intensity V was recorded at Magpet and Arakan in Cotabato; Cotabato City; Tulunan and Matalam in North Cotabato; Davao City; Glan and Alabel in Sarangani; and Tupi, South Cotabato; Intensity IV at Kadingilan, Damulog, Don Carlos, Pangantucan, Kitaotao, Kalilangan and Talakag in Bukidnon; Isulan, Sultan Kudarat; and Lake Sebu, South Cotabato; Intensity III at Dangcagan and Maramag in Bukidnon; Gingoog City; and Cagayan De Oro City; Intensity II at Impasugong, Libona in Bukidnon; Dipolog City; Tubod, Lanao Del Norte; and Butuan City; and intensity one at Molave, Zamboanga Del Sur.

Phivolcs instrumental intensities recorded Intensity VI at Alabel, Sarangani; Kidapawan City; Intensity V at General Santos City; Koronadal and Tupi in South Cotabato; Intensity IV at Cagayan De Oro City; Intensity III at Gingoog City; and Intensity II at Zamboanga City; and Kiamba, Sarangani.

Phivolcs said damages and aftershocks were expected. As of 4pm, around 87 aftershocks were already recorded.

Classes at all levels, both in private and public, in Digos City; Matanao and Padada in Davao del Sur; Davao City; and General Santos City are suspended on Monday.

This was the fourth time Mindanao was hit by strong earthquake since October. Ella Dionisio/DMS