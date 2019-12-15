President Rodrigo Duterte appointed Moro National Liberation Front founding chairman Nur Misuari as Special Economic Envoy on Islamic Affairs to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

In a statement from the Office of Presidential Adviser on Peace Process (OPAPP) on Saturday, Duterte announced the appointment on Friday during the first meeting of the newly-established government-MNLF Peace Coordinating Committee in Davao City.

According to Duterte, as special economic envoy, Misuari will help to accelerate implementation of peace agreements between the two parties and will further gain the support of other Islamic countries.

“Brother Nur has occupied several positions in the past. Consider it as an honor for me to delegate you as special envoy of the government so that you can foster further lasting relationships with the leaders of the Islamic countries,” Duterte told Misuari.

“Most of the leaders of the OIC are friends of Nur. It’s good that Allah has given you a longer life to see these things because I do not think that there is other Moro personality that could command the respect and trust of the OIC but only you. You are the only one who can bring the case to the OIC and get the results,” Duterte added.

Misuari will attend the annual meeting of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States in Burkina Faso, Western Africa on January 21 to 23, 2020. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS