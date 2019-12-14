Seven people, including minors, died in a multiple vehicular accident in Tacurong City, Sultan Kudarat early Friday morning.

In a phone interview, Police Staff Sergeant Ricks Concepcion, investigator-on-case, said the incident transpired around 4:10 am along Alunan Highway, Purok 9 in Barangay Poblacion, Tacurong City involving four vehicles.

“The sports utility vehicle accidentally hit the tricycle causing it to detach from its body… the passengers were also thrown out of the tricycle,” Concepcion said.

He said most of the casualties were minors aged between one to 12 years old.

It was first reported that six people died on the spot from the accident. The police investigator later confirmed that another succumbed to death in the hospital.

Authorities were still investigating if all the casualties were onboard the said tricycle.

“The father (driver of the tricycle) only sustained fracture from his right foot and the other child is still under monitoring but will likely survive,” Concepcion said.

According to the mother of the victims, they came from General Santos City and on their way to Maguindanao province for a vacation when the incident transpired.

According to police report, the SUV seemed to be racing with a pickup truck when they hit the two tricycles involved.

Concepcion said the passenger and the driver of the other tricycle only sustained minor injuries.

The driver of both SUV and pickup truck are now under the custody of Tacurong City Police Station and will face charges for reckless imprudence resulting to multiple homicide, physical injuries and damage to property. Ella Dionisio/DMS