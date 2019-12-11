The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) on Tuesday said the alleged abduction of a Chinese woman in Makati City last night could be debt-related.

In a press briefing, Police Brigadier General Debold Sinas said there are angles which are not being considered.

Sinas said the Makati City Police Station was able to recover some documents in the scene, such as deed of sale and photocopies of passport.

“It looks like personal matters about some debts… so that is what we are following up right now. The Makati City Police are now tracing,” he said.

Last night, a video went viral online where a Chinese woman was screaming for help while she was being dragged inside a vehicle along Paseo de Roxas corner Perea Street in Legazpi Village around 9 pm.

Police Colonel Rogelio Simon, chief of the Makati City station, said based on the CCTV footage they acquired, the victim is familiar with her abductors.

“She went near the van but when the suspects forced her to ride inside, she struggled and started screaming,” Simon said.

“So if this is really a kidnap-for-ransom, she should start screaming from the very start. (the suspects) took her but she only started screaming when she was forced to enter the vehicle,” he added.

Simon said the plate number the suspects used was registered to a different vehicle.

He urged the public to be responsible in posting unverified information.

“Let the police investigate first, validate it because not everything you see is the truth,” said Simon.

The incident came after the NCRPO just shed light on the alleged kidnapping incidents in different parts of Metro Manila. Sinas called the incident an “isolated case”.

“We are one of the safest in the world… our SEA Games are (being) organized. These are just isolated cases,” he said.

He admitted it is hard to control people who posts on social media.

“Our counter is just to make our own report,” he said. Ella Dionisio/DMS