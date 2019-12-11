Total lockdown inside Camp Bagong Diwa will be implemented on December 18, a day before promulgation of the 2009 Maguindanao massacre, according to Police Brigadier General Debold Sinas, acting regional director of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO).

In a press briefing Tuesday, Sinas said the Supreme Court has requested for stricter security preparations as persons involved in the case are high-profile.

“This was approved by the Supreme Court. They made a rule that we should lockdown. Meaning all jail- we have six jails inside- will not accept visitor on the 18th and 19th. That is the agreement for us to be able to focus on the promulgation,” he said.

Sinas added the judge and prosecutors will be provided a security from their home to the NCRPO headquarters.

“All the prosecutors and the judge will be secured by the Quezon City Police District (QCPD),” he said.

“We will also secure the presiding judge even after the promulgation. The District Director of QCPD (Police Brigadier General Ronnie Montejo) has already instruction to provide security to the judge starting today (and) until such time she will feel normal. Including the prosecutors,” he added.

Sinas said one team will be provided for the prosecutors and the judge. One team is composed of eight police officers.

“We have constant contact with them so that we can assist them and they will not feel threatened,” he said.

He said as of now they have not received any reported threats with regards to the promulgation.

Sinas said there will be enough police during the promulgation inside and outside the camp for security and traffic purposes.

“A day before, we will deploy (police) visibility in the area to prevent untoward incidents,” Sinas said.

With regards to the supporters, he said they will allow them as long as they will not disrupt traffic.

“We don’t want them in front of the gate. The idea is they can stay in the sidewalks,” he said.

The scheduled promulgation of judgement by Jocelyn Solis-Reyes, Presiding Judge of Regional Trial Court Branch 221 of Quezon City will be held at the Quezon City Jail Annex in Camp Bagong Diwa. Ella Dionisio/DMS