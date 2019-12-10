The Philippine National Police ( PNP) on Monday said they are ready to provide assistance to the judge handling the 2009 Maguindanao massacre, its spokesman said.

In a press briefing, Police Brigadier General Bernard Banac said the PNP officer-in-charge Police Lieutenant General Archie Francisco Gamboa has directed Police Brigadier General Debold Sinas, director of the National Capital Region to heighten security at the Quezon City Jail Annex in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City.

This is for the scheduled promulgation of judgement by Jocelyn Solis-Reyes, Presiding Judge of Regional Trial Court Branch 221 of the Quezon City Regional Trial Court on December 19.

Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta said the Supreme Court has not received any reports of threat from the judge. Peralta said Reyes has not even requested for security.

Though they have not received any request from Reyes, Banac said they are ready provide security.

“We have not received any communication for additional security but the PNP is ready to provide security for the honorable judge. Anytime, we are anticipating that the honorable judge will make such request,” he said.

The PNP also assured the family of the Maguindao Massacre victims that efforts are being intensified to arrest the remaining suspects. Ella Dionisio/ DMS